Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Hoops eyeing swoop for George Cox

After experiencing somewhat of a renaissance during the closing stages of the 2020/21 campaign in the Championship, Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to launch a push for promotion next season.

In order to have the best chance of achieving this goal, it is imperative that manager Mark Warburton gets his recruitment spot on during the current transfer window.

The 58-year-old has already secured deals for four players as Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field, Charlie Austin and Andre Dozzell are all set to play key roles for the club in the second-tier later this year after joining on permanent deals.

QPR are also looking into the possibility of signing Moses Odubajo on a free transfer whilst a move for Stefan Johansen could be on the cards following his impressive loan spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last season.

Another player who could potentially seal a switch to the Hoops in the coming weeks is Fortuna Sittard full-back George Cox.

According to West London Sport, QPR are reportedly eyeing up a swoop for the 23-year-old as they look to bolster their defensive options.

After joining the Dutch side on a permanent basis last year from Brighton & Hove Albion, Cox went on to deliver a host of impressive displays in the Eredivisie.

As well as providing his team-mates with five assists, the full-back also netted five goals in 33 league appearances as he helped the club clinch an 11th place finish last month.

Considering that Cox's current deal at Fortuna Sittard is set to run until 2023, QPR may have to pay a sizeable fee in order to secure his services.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a coup if QPR can convince Cox to make the move to the club this summer as he clearly possesses a great deal of talent and thus could potentially thrive under the guidance of Warburton.

As well as reaching double-figures in terms of goal contributions during the previous campaign, the defender averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.97 which was only bettered by three of his team-mates.

Cox also ranked in the top-five at Fortuna Sittard for tackles made per game (1.8), interceptions (2.4 per match) and key passes (0.9 per match).

Providing that he is able to replicate this level of consistency in the Championship for QPR, he could play a key role in helping the club launch a push for a top-six finish next season.

