Belinda Bencic v Petra Martić: Is this the best tennis rally of all time?

There was some thrilling action on the courts of Berlin yesterday as the Bett1 Open Round of 16 got underway.

Belinda Bencic took on Petra Martić in the Women's Singles and secured her place in the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over the Croatian, but not before she pulled off perhaps the best point-scoring rally tennis has ever seen.

After a cat-and-mouse build-up over the net, Martić tried to take the upper hand by delivering a drop shot, forcing Bencic to come short. The world number 12 returned the ball twice without breaking too much of a sweat, but lost her footing on the third return and stumbled to the ground. The Swiss needed just one more point to secure the set and with Martić on 15, she really needed to capitalise on this error.

But, in sublime fashion, Bencic kept the rally going when she returned to her feet, before smashing the ball over Martić to round off the set and earn her spot in the next round.

The spectators in attendance were in awe of Bencic's skill. She celebrated to the applause from the crowd, looking unsure herself on how she managed to win the final point.

Her effort is surely in contention for Shot of the Year, but for now, the former world number four will be focusing on facing Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

