The weather may have turned, but the summer of football is only just starting to hot up.

Euro 2020 shifted into its second round of group fixtures yesterday as Italy and Wales all but booked their spots in the knockout stages of the tournament.

The Azzurri cruiser past a hapless Switzerland side, matching their result on the opening night by slamming three more goals and keeping yet another clean sheet.

Wales, meanwhile, made frightfully hard work of their clash with Turkey as they only managed to kill off the game in the dying seconds despite a glut of chances to do so earlier.

The Italians have certainly laid down a marker with their earlier performances but they are yet to be truly tested against a quality side.

France overcame Germany without truly getting out of third gear. England earned a hard-fought win over Croatia and Portugal left it late against a stubborn Hungarian outfit.

Ultimately, all signs suggest that we could be in for some incredibly competitive ties come the business end of the tournament.

However, despite the vast array of football royalty on show at the tournament, it was lowly North Macedonia that caught the eyes of fans toady - sadly, it was for some of their off-field antics.

The tournament debutants have been gearing up for their massive clash with Ukraine today and it is safe to say some of their methods have not come off page one of the coaching manual.

A video of the squad partaking in a bizarre warm-up routine has been doing the rounds on social media with fans rather befuddled as to what might be going.

Using upturned cones, the players transport a ball up the field before transferring it to another player, running back down and heading it to the next man.

In truth, it is tricky to explain, so perhaps you are better off watching it yourself:

What is going on?!

If you can't quite figure out what the purpose of all that is then fear not, you are not alone.

You can be certain that there must be some kind of method in the madness, but what it might be is beyond us.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

Should the Macedonians go on to record a momentous win this afternoon then they might point to their unique warm-up as one of the contributing factors.

In reality though, it's probably just a bit of fun before they get down to there real nitty-gritty of a training session.

