Total War: Warhammer 3: Map Details Revealed

Total War: Warhammer 3 is on its way in 2021 and many will be wondering what the map will look like in the game.

Since Warhammer went into the online gaming world following its success as a board game, many other gamers became fascinated by the franchise.

The upcoming turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega is part of the Total War series, and is the third to be set in Games Workshop's Warhammer Fantasy fictional universe.

Players look to be in for a great game and there is a lot of anticipation for the latest Warhammer, with the Total War saga continuing, many are wondering whether the third instalment of the story could be the last one.

Total Warhammer 3: Map Details Confirmed

Fans of the game are going to be excited to hear that Total War: Warhammer 3 roughly doubles the size of the last campaign map.

It was confirmed by Creative Assembly that the new map will be combined with the past two games’ campaign maps for a new, and presumably gigantic, Mortal Empires map.

The size of the map might have been confusing and surprising, however they are bringing a lot of new stuff to the game, like new playable races, and there is a huge new narrative arc to experience.

The fact they are bringing in a lot of new features and making the map a lot bigger than fans are used to is very exciting and shows how much effort they are putting into their new game.

Hopefully as the release gets closer, there will be some images of the map for gamers to see and we will provide you with that information when we have it.

