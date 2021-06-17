Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Ramos' 16-year spell at Real Madrid has come to an end.

Ramos' contract with Los Blancos runs out in the summer and there was uncertainty whether he would extend his stay.

Real hoped their captain would stay but they confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Ramos would be leaving the club at the end of the month.

The Spaniard gave his farewell speech on Thursday and he was full of emotion.

The 35-year-old, who appeared 671 times for the club and scored 101 goals, broke down in tears shortly after taking to the stage.

Ramos took a few seconds to compose himself before being given a round of applause by everyone in the room.

"The moment has arrived, one of the most difficult moments in my life, to say goodbye to Real Madrid," said Ramos, per Sport.

"I arrived with my parents, a kid aged 19 and now I have a wonderful family of my own. I want to thank my family, who have been there in the good times and the bad

"I want to thank the club, the president and my teammates for all the affection they have given me. For me, you're like family. It's inevitable to get emotional, I've been here for a lot of years.

"I would have liked to say goodbye at the Bernabeu with fans. Thanks to Madrid, who will always be in my heart. An era ends but it's not goodbye, it's see you later, because sooner or later I will be back."

Florentino Perez also paid tribute to Ramos, saying, per AS: "I am really proud of what you have achieved. You are one of Real Madrid's legends.

"You have earned the respect and admiration of everyone. Those of us here will always have you in our memories. Thank you for everything you have given to this club, defending the shirt and always fighting to the end."

News Now - Sport News