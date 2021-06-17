Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael Bisping wants Leon Edwards to fight Jorge Masvidal following his win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona.

Edwards, 29, beat Diaz on Saturday night and 'Rocky' wasted no time in calling out Kamaru Usman after the victory.

He said: “I feel I should be next in line for the title shot. That’s nine-in-a-row or 10-in-a-row. No one else is doing what I’m doing.

"I offered to fight everybody: Khamzat [Chimaev], [Nate] Diaz, Belal [Muhammad]. These guys aren’t in the top 10. I’m the only one saying, ‘Yes.’

"Everyone else is, like, b------- and sitting out and complaining. I’m the one that’s showing up, beating, and fighting these tough guys. I feel I deserve the next shot, for sure.”

1 of 20 Can you get 20/20 on our random UFC fighters quiz? We doubt it... BJ Penn Callan Potter Jens Pulver Ross Pearson

Edwards (19-3, 1 NC) extended his UFC record to 11-2 (1 NC) with a points win over Diaz in Glendale.

But the chances of the Birmingham-based fighter facing the UFC welterweight champion anytime soon are almost zero as Dana White has confirmed that Colby Covington is next in line for a title shot.

Diaz (20-13), 36, of Stockton, California, is hoping to make a quick turnaround as he eyes a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.

Reports over the past couple of days have suggested that the promotion are also keen to stage a lucrative rematch with Masvidal for the celebratory 'BMF' belt.

However, Bisping would like to see Edwards face Masvidal instead, as he doesn't have much interest in watching a second fight with Diaz.

"Jorge Masvidal, man. That's who it needs to be," Bisping said on the Believe You Me podcast. "Some people are saying that Masvidal needs to fight Nate Diaz again.

"I disagree. I thought Masvidal handled it pretty easy.

"Masvidal vs Leon Edwards. That's the fight to make."

Masvidal, 36, holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history, having knocked out Ben Askren with a flying knee in 5 seconds at UFC 239 in July 2019.

Prior to that, 'Gamebred' had gotten into an altercation with Edwards backstage at UFC London as Masvidal was doing a post-fight interview with ESPN.

Bisping also believes that if Edwards can beat Masvidal, there can be no denying him a title shot.

"The three-piece and the soda - Masvidal assaulted him in London," he added. "There is backstory there for days. We've talked about it at length.

"That has to be the fight now for Leon.

"If Leon goes out there and beats Masvidal, then he's going to get a title shot. And Masvidal has to take that fight as well."

He continued: "Far be it from me to be talking s--- about Masvidal. I'm not talking s---, but the reality is this: if you go out there and you crack another man in the face who is in your weight class and you both work for a company that matches their employees against one another and puts them in an Octagon to fight, the pieces of the puzzle are there.

"You both fight for the UFC, you're in the same organisation, you're in the same weight class, you're both riding high in the division - of course, Masvidal just lost a world title fight, but he's still one of the top fighters in the division.

"Leon is on a tear with a ten-fight win streak - and the last time they saw one another, Masvidal hit him with a three-piece and the soda. That absolutely, unequivocally, has to be the next fight for both of those men."

Read more: Nate Diaz's coach Cesar Gracie wants Conor McGregor trilogy fight next

News Now - Sport News