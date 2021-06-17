Sheffield United news: Update emerges regarding the futures of Kean Bryan and Regan Slater

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United will be hoping that manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be able to guide them into a new dawn next season following what was a disastrous 2020/21 campaign.

Set to make their return to Championship football in August, the Blades could put themselves in a great position to secure an immediate return to the Premier League by making a positive start to the year under the guidance of the Serbian.

Having already opted to part ways with four senior players earlier this month, Jokanovic will now have to make a decision of the futures of two individuals.

Whilst Regan Slater is contracted for upcoming campaign, he has recently attracted a great deal of interest from Hull City after enjoying a fruitful loan spell at the KCOM Stadium last season.

Meanwhile, Kean Bryan has yet to sign fresh terms with the Blades despite the fact that his current deal is set to expire at the end of June.

The defender was used on a sporadic basis by United in the Premier League as he was limited to 13 appearances due to the presence of Chris Basham, John Egan and Phil Jagielka.

Whilst Jagielka is set to leave the club this summer, Bryan may be forced to watch on from the sidelines again next season if Jack O'Connell makes a full recovery from his injury issue.

With the transfer window now open for English clubs, an update has emerged regarding Bryan and Slater.

According to the Sheffield Star, Jokanovic is now set to have discussions with this particular duo.

It is understood that the 52-year-old is also keen to watch the pair in action during training before making a final call on their futures.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Slater and Bryan have yet to feature regularly for the Blades during their respective spells with the club, it will be intriguing to see whether they are handed the opportunity to prove themselves in the Championship next season.

Whilst Slater did help Hull achieve promotion to the second-tier last season by making 27 appearances for the club, he only managed to average an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.38 in League One and thus may not be ready to make the step up in level.

Meanwhile, Bryan was also relatively inconsistent during the previous campaign as he only manage to record a WhoScored match rating of 6.55.

However, the defender could potentially thrive in a lower division and thus it wouldn't be at all surprising if Jokanovic decides to extend the 24-year-old's stay at Bramall Lane.

As for Slater, it could be argued that he may find it beneficial to leave on a permanent basis as a move to Hull could give him the chance to play regular first-team football which is exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

