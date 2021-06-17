Man United transfer latest: Fabrizio Romano confirms player "passed his medical" at Old Trafford

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Aston Villa goalkeeper passed his medical at Manchester United on Wednesday.

What has Romano previously said about Heaton?

Heaton has been linked with a return to Old Trafford over the past month after previously coming through the club's academy and remaining on the club's books until 2010.

On Monday, Romano revealed on Twitter that Heaton's move to United had moved a step closer as he was set to undergo his medical this week ahead of the deal being finalised.

What is Romano's update on Heaton's future?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast, Romano stated that Heaton's medical has now taken place and raised no concerns, meaning that he will be unveiled as a United player at the start of next month.

Romano said on Wednesday: "Today, he passed his medical with Manchester United. So, Tom Heaton successfully passed his medical and now we can consider him a Manchester United player.

"The contract will be signed for two years, with an option for one more season on July 1st, but the deal is done. Heaton is joining Manchester United."

What is Heaton's injury history?

Heaton has been largely fortunate with injuries throughout his career, but he has had two major setbacks in recent years.

Back in 2017, Heaton suffered a shoulder injury which kept him out of action for over six months, and he had an even longer lay-off last year when he picked up a serious knee injury that sidelined him for 10 months.

The 35-year-old has not played a Premier League game since the opening day of 2020, so there may have been some concerns about his fitness ahead of his potential move to United.

However, by passing his medical, Heaton appears to have allayed these fears and proven that his condition is no longer a problem.

Could the arrival of Heaton kick-start a big summer of spending for United?

Heaton looks set to be United's first signing of the summer, and he is unlikely to be the last.

The Red Devils have also been linked with some big-name stars such as Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. If they want to sign players of this calibre, it seems that they will have to pay significant fees in order to do so.

However, it has been claimed that the club's hierarchy have not decided on United's transfer budget for the summer yet, which could mean that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to hold off on bringing in any more players for the moment until this issue is resolved.

If that is the case, then it could still be a while before there are any more arrivals alongside Heaton at United in the current transfer window.

