After an accomplished strongman career and ventures into the movie industry, Eddie Hall has recently set his sights on the boxing ring.

Hall is Britain’s most successful strongman, winning the British Strongest Man title on five occasions and the UK’s Strongest Man six times, more than any other competitor in history.

He also became the World’s Strongest Man in 2017.

The man is a machine, being able to deadlift 500KG and leg press 1,000KG.

Eddie Hall's Earnings

During his strongman days, Hall would make $80k-$100k at competitions, depending on his placement – and even some hefty bonuses for breaking records.

Since his retirement, the Englishman has turned to acting – with his biggest film gig coming in Transformers: The Last Knight, portraying a Saxon warrior; the movie would earn over $600m in the worldwide box office.

‘The Beast’ is also starring in the upcoming Winter’s Inferno, alongside boxing legend Lennox Lewis.

Hall has also featured on some classic British television programmes including The Chase, Come Dine With Me and A League of Their Own.

Not only that, though, the 33-year-old has also worked as a pundit covering World’s Strongest Man competitions, so it's safe to say there is still plenty of money rolling in.

He has acquired several brand deals as well, mostly with those in the health and fitness industry – and even has his own fashion collection with online retailer BoohooMan.

Since retiring, the Brit has set up a YouTube channel, where he mostly uploads training videos, and currently boasts 1.8 million subscribers – he also has 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

Eddie Hall's Net Worth

All of this means Hall’s estimated salary is $100k per year, just under $2,000 per week – and a net worth of $5 million (approximately £3.5 million), according to whatstheirnetworth.com.

With his earned fortunes, Hall has been able to afford some flash cars, including a Ferrari, Bentley and a Rolls Royce.

He currently lives with his wife and two kids in Newcastle.

The Geordie looks set to add to his riches when he takes on fellow former strongman Hafthor Bjornsson in ‘the heaviest boxing match in history’ this September in Las Vegas.

It seems he has been training hard, with footage of him in the gym preparing for the bout.

He has also shown his charitable side, signing hopeful boxer Josh Middleton to his Team Beast company, offering the youngster a full-time wage as he pursues his goals.

Hall has already made a name for himself across several different industries and is constantly looking to conquer new ones, enjoying the pay-out as he takes on new ventures.

