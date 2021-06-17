Phil Foden was unable to make his mark in the Champions League final last month.

The English midfielder was in the starting lineup for Man City's match against Chelsea in Portugal.

But he was quiet in the biggest game in City's history.

Chelsea eventually prevailed 1-0, with Kai Havertz's first-half goal enough to give the Blues the title.

Foden didn't have long to dwell on the result, though, as he joined up for England duty shortly after.

Soon after joining the England side, Jack Grealish appeared to make a joke about the result while in conversation with Jordan Henderson.

The Aston Villa star did so while Foden sat just metres away and looking right at them.

Grealish asks Henderson: "You know when you won the Champions League, did you wear a suit for the final?"

After Henderson says yes, Grealish adds: "It must be annoying, you know when they change it up for a final and you get beat."

The two burst out laughing while Foden didn't look amused in the background. Maybe Grealish's comments bought back some painful memories from a few weeks before...

Grealish definitely knew what he was doing.

The Villa captain was an unused substitute in England's Euro 2020 win against Croatia last weekend.

Grealish is desperate to play a part in The Three Lions' game against Scotland on Friday.

“I’m so desperate just to get on the pitch and prove to people just how good I am,” he told talkSPORT, per the Independent.

“These are the type of games that I thrive off.

“Not even just in this tournament, I’ve made a name for myself (in other big games) during my career. I’m desperate to be involved.

“But the main thing is the team get the three points and carry on our good start.”

