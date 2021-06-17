Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Ramos said an emotional farewell to Real Madrid on Thursday after 16 years at the Bernabeu.

The talismanic centre-back made 671 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring a hugely impressive 101 goals in the process.

He helped Los Blancos win a host of major honours including five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues and will forever be remembered as one of the club’s greatest ever players.

It’s unclear at this stage where Ramos will be plying his trade next season.

The 35-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain and his former club Sevilla, while the bookmakers believe Manchester United, Juventus and Manchester City could also make a move to secure the Spaniard’s services.

It’s a surprise that Real Madrid are letting him go considering he remains, in the eyes of many, one of the best centre-backs in world football.

Did Real Madrid offer Ramos a new contract?

Spanish outlet Marca claim Ramos was offered a one-year deal with a 10 per cent reduction in his salary.

Ramos, however, was reportedly looking for at least a two-year contract extension from the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid fans, saddened by Ramos’s departure, will forever be grateful for the defender’s immense contribution over the past decade-and-a-half.

Was Ramos's best tackle on Lionel Messi?

The opponent who caused Ramos more problems than any other during his time at Madrid is obviously Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

However, let’s not forget that Ramos produced one of the best tackles in recent Clasico history to stop the six-time Ballon d’Or winner in his tracks back in October 2020.

With his side trailing 3-1 at Camp Nou, Messi ran through the middle of the pitch deep into stoppage-time in the hope of pulling a goal back for Barça.

But Ramos thwarted the Argentine with an incredibly unusual but highly effective tackle.

Watch the tackle here…

You have to say that’s magnificent.

Ramos read Messi’s body swerve and reacted by placing his right leg behind his left, dispossessing the Barcelona icon in the process.

Nobody knew it at the time but that would turn out to be Ramos’s final tackle in a Clasico at Camp Nou.

Not a bad way to bow out, eh?

Messi and Ramos enjoyed some incredible battles down the years and it’s a real shame that they won’t be involved in any further tussles in future Clasicos.

That said, Messi and everyone else associated with Barcelona will no doubt be a little relieved to see the back of him.

