Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tennis ace Rafael Nadal has announced via Twitter that he will not be competing at this year’s Wimbledon or the Olympic Games.

The Spaniard, who lost the French Open semi-final to eventual winner Novak Djokovic just last week, has withdrawn from the upcoming competitions due to fatigue, with Wimbledon beginning just two weeks after the conclusion of Roland Garros.

Nadal has been successful in the past at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, winning Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010.

He has also competed in three Olympics', winning a gold medal in 2008.

In a heartfelt message to his fans, Nadal stated his difficult decision on Twitter.

“Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” he posted.

“It’s never an easy decision to take, but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team, I understand that it is the right decision.

“The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at [t]he maximum level of competition.

“The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season. They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term.

“Sport prevention of any kind of excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles.”

Nadal also recognised the disappointment of some his fans and suggested that he may not compete in any future Olympic Games.

“I want to send a special message to my fans around the world, to those in the United Kingdom and Japan in particular,” added Nadal.

“The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a Sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live. I personally had the chance to live 3 of them and had the honor to be the flag bearer for my country.”

News Now - Sport News