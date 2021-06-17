Danny Garcia believes Errol Spence Jr's world title clash with Manny Pacquiao is a genuine 50-50 fight - but insists both men are capable of knocking each other out.

Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs), 31, of Long Island, New York, finally gets the biggest payday of his career when he faces the legendary Pac Man, 42, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on August 21.

Spence Jr took the WBC welterweight title from Shawn Porter in September 2019 and beat Garcia in December in his first defence and is the betting favourite to hold on to his belts this summer.

Both fighters carry considerable knockout power into the ring with Spence Jr knocking out five of his past eight opponents, and Garcia believes that there is little to choose between the two men.

“I think it’s a 50-50 fight, to be honest," Garcia said to FightHype.com. "I can see both of them knocking each other out.

"And I think this fight is not going to go the distance."

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs), of Kibawe, Philippines, heads into the clash a heavy underdog with the bookies but Garcia has refused to write off Pacquiao's chances insisting that if he can continue the form that saw him beat Keith Thurman then he could come away with the biggest prize of them all.

“I think somebody is getting knocked out. It could be either-or," he added. "If Manny fights the way he fought [Keith] Thurman, I believe he can stop Spence.

"But if Spence comes with his A-game, I think Spence can stop him with a body shot.

However, Garcia also believes that Pacquiao's big-fight experience could prove to be the difference in Nevada.

He continued: “Hell, yeah, he’s a legend, Manny Pacquiao, so he always has that motivation.

“So age don’t matter. He knows what to do.

"You [sic] got to bring your A-game against Manny.”

