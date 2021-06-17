No More Heroes 3: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, News, Editions, And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Upcoming hack and slash action adventure video game No More Heroes 3 will be arriving soon and we have all the information you need to know about the game before release.

The franchise, which is developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, has been hugely popular in the gaming community and No More Heroes 3 should be a thoroughly successful game.

The game, which is only available on Nintendo Switch, will bring a lot of action while sticking to its roots and is receiving a lot of excitement from the community.

The Nintendo Switch is looking to bring a new console, the Nintendo Switch Pro, and No More Heroes 3 could be a game available on this console.

Here is everything you need to know about No More Heroes 3:

Release Date

For now, the only information we have regarding the release of this action game is the fact that it will definitely be coming out in 2021.

We will provide you with all the information on this date when it is available.

Price

The price of No More Heroes 3 has been revealed by the Nintendo Switch site. The digital version of the game is $59.99 in the US, and £44.99 in the UK. This is both the price of the physical version and the digital version.

Gameplay

Fans were over the moon to see Nintendo release over 20 minutes of gameplay footage at the annual E3 event.

At the event, they revealed it live, however you can still look back at the footage on YouTube or by watching the video below.

The gameplay video revealed that players will have to combine the likes of basic moves, heavy moves, kicks, blocks, and rolls to defeat enemies while we could see finishers and jackpot bonuses returning.

Pre-order

The game is already available for pre-order off many sites, including Amazon and Nintendo.

If you wish to pre-order the game, follow the two links above. (Will link amazon and nintendo)

The price is the exact same as if you waited for it to be released (£44.99).

Game Editions

Currently it looks like the only edition of the game that is out is the standard edition, which is the one available for £44.99.

However, when the game is closer to release, it would not be a shock to see a special edition or a collectors edition be released.

