Tottenham line up transfer swoop for Premier League rising star who has "brilliant future"

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey this summer.

What's the latest news involving Tariq Lamptey?

Sky Sports claim that Spurs are interested in clinching the signature of former Chelsea full-back Lamptey.

The Brighton defender had reportedly attracted interest from Arsenal earlier in the season, however the Gunners' fierce north London rivals are now attentive to the 20-year-old.

Who will he replace at Tottenham?

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham's interest in Lamptey seemingly stems from the situation with Serge Aurier, as the Ivory Coast international is not prepared to sign a new contract and is eager to leave Spurs this summer.

The report suggests that Aurier has been linked with a return to Paris Saint-Germain in the transfer window, which would leave Spurs short at right-back with just Matt Doherty as a natural option.

What has been said about Lamptey?

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson praised the 20-year-old Brighton man for his hard work and attitude in the early months of the Premier League season.

As per Football Daily, on Sky Sports Merson said, “It takes a lot of bottle to leave a big club like Chelsea.

"I think he’s a very, very good player. Just got to keep improving. He looks like one of those lads who wants to listen, wants to work hard, wants to play football.”

Premier League icon Alan Shearer waxed lyrical over Lamptey after his display in Brighton's 3-0 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League at the start of the season.

As per Football Ghana, Shearer said, “The teenager only played for an hour but that hour was outstanding. He was a constant threat with his pace and nearly scored a deserved goal. A brilliant future lies ahead."

How much could Lamptey cost?

According to Transfermarkt, Lamptey is valued at £16.2m - however he could easily cost Spurs considerably more than that due to a number of factors. Sky Sports state that the 20-year-old signed a long-term deal with the Seagulls and is contracted at the club until 2025.

His performances for Brighton had been extremely promising up until December, however injuries curtailed his season which could be a worry for potential suitors. The right-back has missed 30 games this season, equating to 195 days out of action.

Prior to his injury he displayed why some of the division's top clubs are interested in him. According to WhoScored, he made 1.5 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per league game this season.

His ability going forward was also impressive as he achieved 1.2 successful dribbles and created 0.9 key passes from right-back.

Lamptey's clear potential suggests that Brighton could demand a high figure for him, despite his troubling injury record.

