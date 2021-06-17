Fabrizio Romano delivers Liverpool transfer update revealing two likely exits

Liverpool want to sign a new attacker this summer but only after they have offloaded some of their current forwards, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What has Romano said about Liverpool's transfer plans?

On Wednesday's episode of The Here We Go Podcast, Romano revealed that the Reds are in the market for a player in the final third of the pitch, but has confirmed that the club will look to sell first. The Italian journalist went on to name two players who he expects to be shown the door at Anfield over the coming weeks.

Romano said: “They are working to sell players. So, the priority also to bring in a new attacking player is to sell an attacking player and Shaqiri will be one of them because he has some proposals from Italy and not only, so Shaqiri will be out of Liverpool in some weeks if the right proposal will arrive.

“It’s the same for Origi. They want more than €20m (£17.1m) for Origi so we’ll see if someone will make this proposal.”

What were Shaqiri and Origi's stats in 2020/21?

Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi both failed to feature regularly for Liverpool in 2020/21, as the duo made just seven league starts between them (via WhoScored).

Indeed, Origi failed to get any minutes in the last 13 league games of the season, while Shaqiri played just three times during this period, so it is not a major surprise to hear that they could both be on their way out of Merseyside soon.

Neither man was able to register a goal in the top-flight this term as they were limited to bit-part roles in Jurgen Klopp's team.

Have the pair produced some memorable moments for Liverpool?

This year may not have gone to plan for Shaqiri and Origi, but they have still both made their mark for Liverpool during their time at the club.

Shaqiri's finest hour arguably came in December 2018, when he scored a quickfire double against Manchester United to seal a 3-1 victory for Liverpool in what turned out to be Jose Mourinho's final game in charge of the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Origi's defining moments came during the side's Champions League-winning run in 2018/19. On an unforgettable night at Anfield, the Belgian striker netted twice against Barcelona in the semi-finals as Klopp's men overturned a three-goal first leg deficit to make the final. Origi then followed that up by scoring in the final to help Liverpool win their sixth European Cup.

Which players could replace Shaqiri and Origi this summer?

Liverpool have been linked with some of the hottest prospects in Europe recently.

The club have reportedly already made contact with Red Bull Salzburg forward Patson Daka, who has scored 51 goals in his last 59 league games for the Austrian side.

They are also believed to be keen on winger Jonathan Ikone. The 23-year-old was directly involved in nine Ligue 1 goals this season as he played his part in Lille winning their first league title in a decade.

This indicates that Liverpool have already identified some potential targets, and they may be able to step up their interest in these players if they are able to sacrifice the likes of Shaqiri and Origi first.

