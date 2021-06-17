Arsenal 'probably at front of the queue' to sign £34m-£40m Wolves star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Peter O'Rourke, Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ruben Neves?

O'Rourke claims that Neves is high on Arsenal's list of midfield targets this summer and he suggests that Wolves are willing to sell the 24-year-old.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said, “From my understanding Ruben Neves features really highly on Arsenal’s wanted list this summer.

"That’s helped by the fact that Wolves are willing to sell the Portugal international, obviously Wolves didn’t do as well last season as in previous seasons in the Premier League. There’s going to be big changes at Wolves."

He added, "As I said, Arsenal are probably at the front of the queue right now to sign him. We all know Arsenal are looking for midfielders this summer."

Check out what O'Rourke said in full about Neves potentially moving to Arsenal in the video below...

How much could he cost Arsenal this summer?

Journalist O'Rourke reveals that the midfield powerhouse would be available for a fee in the region of £35m-£40m in the transfer window, however he suggests that Arsenal probably won't be the only club after his signature.

O'Rourke said, "I think there will be a lot of clubs in for Neves. He’ll probably be available for around £35m-£40m."

What were Neves' stats this season?

Wolves had a difficult Premier League campaign this term; however Neves was a mainstay in the side.

According to WhoScored, the Portugal international featured on 36 occasions in England's top flight and he netted five goals for Wolves. Neves ranked second in the squad for both interceptions and tackles per league game last season, with 1.8 and 2.4 respectively.

The 24-year-old was Wolves' highest rated midfielder with a WhoScored rating of 6.81 in the Premier League.

How could Arsenal's midfield look next season?

Arsenal predominantly lined up with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in midfield for large parts of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Partey should be a guaranteed starter for the Gunners next term having brought him in for £45m, however Xhaka could leave the Emirates this summer.

According to reports from Sky Sports last week, Roma are in advanced talks to sign the Switzerland international and are close to the demanded £21.5m valuation of the player.

This could mean that Neves starts alongside Partey as a solid midfield pairing, which would give enough defensive solidity to play in a 4-2-3-1 formation with four attack minded players ahead of them.

Emile Smith-Rowe could feature in attacking midfield - according to Fabrizio Romano, the maestro will stay at Arsenal and is certain to sign a new contract at the club.







