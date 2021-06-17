Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The football world was left in shock last week after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during Denmark's clash with Finland.

The Inter Milan star underwent extensive treatment on the pitch as medics worked frantically to save his life in front of frightened fans and players.

Miraculously, they were able to revive Christian before stabilising him and immediately taking him to hospital for further treatment.

It was a day that could have cast a deep shadow over Euro 2020 but, thanks to the actions of a number of different parties, Christian is still with us.

Eriksen has since given a number of updates on his condition in hospital, where he is recovering and undergoing further tests.

Now, the doctor who saw to Christian during those harrowing moments on the pitch has revealed the Dane's first words after coming to following the use of a defibrillator.

Per a report in the Metro, Jens Kleinefeld revealed the conversation he had with Eriksen in the seconds following his return to consciousness.

"About 30 seconds later, the player opened his eyes and I could talk to him directly," the German doctor began.

"That was a very moving moment, because in such medical emergencies in everyday life, the chances of success are much lower."

Kleinefeld said he then posed the question, ‘Well, are you back with us?’ to which Eriksen answered:

"Yes, I am back with you. For f***s sake, I’m only 29 years old!"

It is clear that Eriksen was as equally shocked and frightened by what was going on but he couldn't have been in better hands.

Danish captain Simon Kjaer has since been heaped with praise for the affirmative action he took in the aftermath of his teammates collapse, as well.

Kjaer made sure that Christian hadn't swallowed his tongue, he moved him into the recovery position and directed his teammates to form a shield around the stricken star as the medical professionals did their work.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

All in all, it is a day that we hope is never repeated but so many individuals deserve to be considered hero's for their actions in the heat of the moment.

It is unlikely that Christian will ever play football again but, in the light of everything that could have happened, that seems a small price to pay to have him still alive.

Hopefully his recovery goes well and he can return to normal life soon.

