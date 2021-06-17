Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Ramos confirmed he was leaving Real Madrid on Thursday afternoon in an emotional farewell speech.

The Spanish defender broke down in tears when speaking about how the club means to him.

The 35-year-old didn't want to leave Los Blancos, however.

Ramos joined Real in 2005 and he wanted to extend his stay beyond the summer.

However, that didn't materialise and he will now be looking for a new club.

Ramos explained in his press conference on Thursday that he accepted an offer from the club but Real had already withdrawn the offer without his knowledge.

“I would like to clarify that I never wanted to leave Real Madrid, I always wanted to continue here,” he said, per Dermot Corrigan of The Athletic. “The club offered me the chance to renew my contract, but with COVID and everything it kept being put off.

“Then in the last months the club made me an offer of one year, with a drop in salary. Money was never a problem, the president knew from my mouth that my issue was contract length — I wanted two years, for me and my family.”

He continued: “I am never moved by money. It was about years - I wanted two, just to be relaxed, for my family. I felt I had earned it. But it was not to be. A new stage will begin now.

“I was never told that there was an expiry date to the offer. I thought it was just part of the negotiation - as always has happened over 16 years. But then I was told time had run out.

“I don't know why this offer had an expiry date, without being told, while there was a negotiation. Maybe I misunderstood, but nobody had told me the offer could be withdrawn."

It's a shame that Ramos' departure has been handled in this way.

