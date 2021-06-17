Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 Patch Notes: Release Date, Update, Leaks, And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans will be curious to see all the information surrounding the latest update - Patch 1.3.

The action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt has been enjoyed by the gaming community since its release, but has had a lot of bugs along the way, so patches and updates have been hugely important to keep the game popular.

Featuring famous movie star Keanu Reeves as one of the characters, the futuristic game went all out to try and give fans a true experience of what such a world could be like.

There is a lot to find out in regards to the latest update, and we have everything you need to know down below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Release Date

The game has had some updates recently, with 1.23 being the latest one, but none have been patch 1.3, and for now the date of this patch is unknown.

When we find out a date we will let you know right here.

Leaks

The only information we have surrounding what is in the update are leaks that were discovered by fans and also shown on Reddit.

These leaks found out that there would be nine more expansion packs coming to Cyberpunk, with some possibly being involved with the patch.

The names of the expansion packs are:

Rides of the Dark Future

The Relic

Fashion Forward Expansion

Gangs of Night City

Ripperdocs Expansion

Body Shops Expansion

Neck Deep

Night City Expansion

Body of Chrome

Patch Notes

Unofficial news has suggested that the update will sort out an abundance of bugs. This includes many issues reported by the Cyberpunk community. It will also include stability fixes.

When we have more information on what is actually in the patch notes, we will let you know.

