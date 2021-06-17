WWE 2K22: Who is on the roster?

All eyes will be on 2K games as WWE 2K22 will be one of their flagship releases in 2021.

The wrestling gaming franchise has become unstuck in recent years, following the disappointing reception that the previous title received and the widespread condemnation that subsequently followed.

2K20 was festooned with glitches, bugs and in-game crashes that were never properly resolved by the game's developers, which led them to make the decision to cancel production for 12 months to iron out the issues within the title itself.

With this in mind, the excitement has never been lower but 2K are determined to bring back those fans that have adored the franchise for many years beforehand. With the new title expected to be launched before the end of the year, many will already be speculating which superstars will be included.

From the footage we saw during WrestleMania 37, Rey Mysterio and Cesaro took centre stage as the flagship superstars - but that has not stopped the WWE Universe from speculating on the ultimate list.

With WWE 2K22 set to become the first next-gen instalment on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, there are a number of faces that we believe will make the cut.

Here is everything you need to know regarding the WWE 2K22 roster:

Who will be on the WWE 2K22 roster?

While an official confirmation is yet to be made, here is who we think will make the cut.

We expect plenty to be revealed in the near future. But in the meantime, stick with us and we will update this article once more information is unveiled by 2K Games.

