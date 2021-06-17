Jack Grealish had a standout 2020/21 season with Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old was absolutely outstanding as Villa secured an 11th place finish.

Grealish played in 27 games for his club last season, scoring seven times and recording 12 assists.

The Villa star's form saw him called up by Gareth Southgate for England's Euro 2020 campaign.

Grealish is highly popular among England fans up and down the country.

Many admire his ability on the pitch, while he also comes across as a likeable personality off it.

Grealish has recently endeared himself to fans even more in an interview with talkSPORT.

The Villa man was asked a question and he had absolutely no idea what it meant.

"Dean Smith said you are an encyclopedia of football. Where does that come from? Grealish is asked.

He quickly replied: "A what?!"

The question is then repeated, to which Grealish replies: "I have no idea what that means."

Grealish then sits there confused as he has the question explained to him. It made for an amusing 30 minutes and you can view it below.

Never change, Jack.

Grealish played no part in England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia.

The Villa star has revealed that neither he nor the rest of the England team know whether they will be involved against Scotland on Friday.

"Even in training we don’t do anything where we’d have any clues. We’ve just got to take it as it comes,” he said.

“Everyone is out there training their hardest, because everyone wants to play, but obviously the manager can only pick 11 players, so we’re all trying to impress him.”

Grealish was also asked what he would do if England won the tournament.

“Go to Vegas for ten days,” he replied. “I’d be straight on a plane to Vegas and I wouldn’t be coming back! Completed it!”

