Cyberpunk 2077 to return to the Playstation Store

Cyberpunk 2077 had a lot of issues when first released, but gaming fans will be happy to hear that the game will be back on the Playstation Store soon.

The issues were not your standard bugs in a game, and it caused a lot of problems for players wanting to jump into the futuristic world.

The action game is quite unique in how it works and what is exciting about it is that players can customise their characters with lots of different enhancements.

Hopefully some of the latest bugs will be fixed by the 1.3 patch, which many are hoping comes sooner rather than later.

Cyberpunk 2077 re-release date on the Playstation Store Revealed

The developers of the game, CD Projekt, are the ones who have revealed when the game will return to the PS Store.

However they have said that the base version of the Playstation 4 game still does have some issues.

The game, which was removed from the store around six months ago, will return really soon as it was announced it will be available June 21, 2021.

This means gamers only have a few days to wait until they can get it off the store again, however it is very concerning to hear that there are still some issues. This might see some fans wait a bit longer until they purchase the game.

The company has issued over 30,000 refunds since the game has been released due to the bugs.

Hopefully these huge issues are sorted sooner rather than later as the game has massive potential to succeed and many are dying to get their hands on the fixed game.

