The 10 Best High Protein Foods To Eat In 2021

Macronutrients are vitally important in your daily life and we have the very best high-protein foods to eat in 2021.

Along with carbohydrates and fats, protein makes up a substantial part of your overall diet and it is throughly important, especially for the growth and repair of muscles and tissues.

However, most people have the misconception that protein only comes from meat sources; this simply is not true and there is a plethora of exciting foods to eat that are high in protein and meat-free.

Why do you need protein in your diet?

Protein plays various roles in your body and, most importantly, helps with the growth and repair of essential muscles and tissues. They also make hormones and antibodies, which contribute to your overall health and well being.

Those gym goers who are focused on building muscle will need to be consuming protein daily in the correct quantities to facilitate that growth and keep the body healthy.

How much protein should I consume each day?

The general formula for everyone to follow is to eat between 0.8g - 1g of protein per 1kg of body weight you have. For example; if you weigh 70kg, you would need to consume around 70g of protein each day.

However, those who are lifting weights regularly and building strength, this increases to between 1.2g - 2g of protein per 1kg of body weight.

Here are the 10 best sources of protein for you to include in your diet in 2021:

High-Protein Foods

1. Eggs

2. Chicken

3. Almonds

4. Greek Yogurt

5. Tuna

6. Oats

7. Beef

8. Turkey

9. Lentils

10. Fish

All of the above are great sources of protein and can be consumed in a variety of exciting dishes.

Foods such as Lentils and Greek Yogurt may come as a surprise to some, but actually they prove to be an excellent source for your daily protein intake.

If you are someone focused on cutting and want to get the lean protein sources, look no further than foods such as fish.

