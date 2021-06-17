Bunny Shaw: How Man City’s starting XI could look with their newest signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City have announced their second signing of the summer transfer window.

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw joins the Women's Super League side from Bordeaux on a three-year deal, adding to an already stacked City attack.

GiveMeSport Women recently looked at what the 24-year-old forward has to offer the Citizens and whether she would be a good fit for the team. Now the move is confirmed, we take a look at how Gareth Taylor might opt to set up for the 2021/22 season...

With Chloe Kelly out of action after suffering an ACL injury, there's a space up front for City's newcomer. Shaw is a versatile attacker and played both upfront and on the left for Bordeaux last season. The Jamaican international tallied an astonishing 22 goals in 20 league appearances last season, scooping the Golden Boot.

Shaw has also operated alongside a second striker, so this could bode well for Ellen White and her place in the squad. City usually operate with just the one goal-getter up front, but adding Shaw to the mix could force Taylor into changing up his tactics.

This could mean Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp drop a bit deeper but still operate as the wide attackers, with Caroline Weir and Keira Walsh in midfield to keep the engine room ticking.

However, once Kelly returns from her injury, the manager will have a huge dilemma on his hands when it comes to selecting which striker(s) to play.

Shaw is City's second signing of the summer window, following former Arsenal defender-turned-midfielder Ruby Mace through the door.

News Now - Sport News