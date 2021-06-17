Spurs transfer gossip: Fabrizio Romano names two positions Paratici will strengthen

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are keen to strengthen at right-back and central defence this summer.

Wales beat Turkey 2-0! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What's the latest transfer news involving Tottenham?

Romano claims that newly appointed director of football Fabio Paratici will be looking to make at least two additions to Tottenham's squad this summer, and potentially a third depending on whether Spurs move a long-serving player on.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Arsenal leading the race to sign Wolves star Ruben Neves

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "First targets are right-back of course. Tottenham will sign a new right-back.

"A new centre-back, they want something new in defence, so they are going for a new centre-back."

Who could Spurs target in those positions?

According to Sky Sports, Serge Aurier could leave Spurs this summer and they are looking at Brighton's Tariq Lamptey as his replacement.

At just 20 years old he could become a mainstay in the Tottenham side, despite an injury riddled campaign this term having been sidelined for 195 days.

Last month Romano revealed that Spurs' main centre-back target is Joachim Andersen who spent the season on loan at Fulham. He couldn't prevent Scott Parker's side getting relegated from the Premier League, but he displayed impressive form at Craven Cottage.

The Denmark international recorded 3.2 successful aerial duels and made 4.8 clearances per league game in the 2020/21 campaign. Andersen could be an improvement on Tottenham's most frequently used centre-back Eric Dier, as the England international is arguably better suited to midfield.

Could they look to improve in central midfield as well?

Romano suggests that Spurs could also look to prioritise a central midfielder in the transfer window if France international Moussa Sissoko leaves the club.

The journalist said, "And maybe Sissoko could leave the club, so they will look for a central midfielder for him if the right proposal will arrive."

Could Tottenham realistically challenge for top four next season?

Possibly, but the club face a lot of unknowns heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

This summer, Spurs have undergone a lot of changes as they enter a new era in north London. Paratici has become the director of football, whilst they also face the prospect of losing Harry Kane.

1 of 15 What was Tottenham's heaviest victory in the Premier League last season? 6-1 5-2 3-0 4-0

Reports from Sky Sports revealed that the Tottenham talisman has expressed his desire to leave the club this summer and has attracted the interest of several Premier League giants.

Patience could be the key word for Tottenham supporters as realistically, no-one knows what to expect from Spurs next season.

News Now - Sport News