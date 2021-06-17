Belgium vs Denmark bore witness to a moving moment on Thursday night.

Eriksen on the road to recovery

Euro 2020 was shook to the core last weekend when Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's clash with Finland, receiving medical treatment on the pitch to save his life.

Thankfully, everything is pointing towards Eriksen making a better recovery than could ever have been imagined at the time of the incident, releasing his first personal statement on Wednesday.

The Inter Milan midfielder wrote on Instagram: "Hello everyone. Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best Christian."

Belgium's tribute to Eriksen

Denmark's clash with Belgium at the Parken Stadium marked the first time that Eriksen's nation had taken to the pitch at Euro 2020 since the harrowing scenes at the same arena five days prior.

And it only felt fitting that a tribute was paid to the former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker in order to remind the world that he was very much on the minds of everyone in the beautiful game.

Romelu Lukaku, who shares a dressing room with Eriksen at the San Siro, ensured that was the case by revealing that Belgium would temporarily bring a stop to the game in the 10th minute.

"After ten minutes of the match we will put the ball in touch to applaud," Lukaku said. "Several players from our country have played with him but we will be there to win and that is the most important."

Moving pause in the game

And that's exactly what happened in the Danish capital with the entire stadium movingly paying tribute to Eriksen with a moment of reflection while the fixture took a back seat.

It truly was a poignant gesture and one that shows how united the footballing world can be whenever something upsetting like this happens, so be sure to check out the tribute down below:

Football isn't called the beautiful game for no reason.

Denmark scored within two minutes

And Denmark made a lightning start to the game of which Eriksen would have been proud from wherever he was watching with Yussuf Poulsen finding the net within the opening two minutes.

With the hosts having given a moving rendition of the Danish national anthem as well as a stunning version of 'You'll Never Walk Alone', it all made for a very special atmosphere in Copenhagen.

Get well soon, Christian

It's wonderful to see that Eriksen is on the minds of so many people and everyone is keeping their fingers crossed that he'll be able to pull on an Inter or Denmark jersey again when the time is right.

For now, though, his health must be the priority and although the road back to the pitch might be a difficult one, the 29-year-old can rest assured that he remains firmly in the thoughts of so many.

Everyone here at GIVEMESPORT wishes Eriksen all the best in his recovery. Get well soon, Christian.

