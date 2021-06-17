Ghostwire Tokyo: News, Release Date, Pre-Order, Trailer, Age Rating And Everything You Need To Know

After years of anticipation, it looks like Ghostwire Tokyo will finally be coming after all.

The official reveal of the game came during E3 2019 and picked up a lot of gaming interest at the time, which looked to highlight the perfect balance between ancient and modern-day Japan.

Tango Gameworks have been known for producing titles with eerie atmospheric notes and moments which are likely to make you jump out of your seats - particularly with their most notable series, The Evil Within.

While that franchise was a third-person experience, Ghostwire will be from a first-perspective that focuses on the abilities of psychic and paranormal abilities, similar to what we saw from Control back in 2019.

But Tango's latest creation will likely be entirely different to anything we've seen in recent years, with the aim being to find and defeat ghosts and spirits that linger around the city of Tokyo.

From the first footage that we saw, all of the capital's citizens appeared to have vanished into thin air, with nothing more than a high heel reaching the top of a shopping centre escalator that remains.

This will inevitably provide more questions and answers as fans are desperate to find out more about this action-adventure title in the coming months.

Here is everything you need to know about Ghostwire Tokyo:

Release Date

At this stage, it is not yet known when Ghostwire Tokyo will be released to the public. What we do know is that it will be before the end of 2021.

Pre-Order

The great news is that gamers can now pre-order their very own copy of Ghostwire! While it may not be available for PlayStation 5 at this time, it is being offered up at GAME for £49.99 on PS4 and PC.

Any further news regarding next-gen consoles will be placed here in due course.

Trailer

The last trailer we saw was back in June 2020, coupled with a mysterious voice and intense gameplay. You can view the full footage (via PlayStation's official YouTube channel) here:

Age Rating

According to IGDB, an age rating for the game has not been confirmed and will be added here once revealed.

