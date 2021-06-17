Daily Digest: GB Hockey name squad set to defend Olympic title at Tokyo 2020

In today’s news: GB Hockey name the women’s squad heading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Wimbledon reach out to Naomi Osaka and Bunny Shaw signs for Manchester City.

GB Hockey announce Olympic squad for Tokyo 2020

Britain go into the women’s hockey competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as defending champions. Seven members of the 16-team strong team were part of the gold-medal winning squad at Rio 2016, including Laura Unsworth, who is set for her third Olympic Games.

Nine players will be making their Olympic debuts. This includes Izzy Petter and Fiona Crackles, the youngest members of the squad at 20 and 21-years-old respectively.

“There is a lot of potential in this team and I am very excited to see what this group of not only talented athletes but exceptional people can bring in Tokyo,” said head coach Mark Hager. “We have a good balance of experience within the group to draw upon as we continue to challenge each other, and I am looking forward to seeing this group of athletes perform on the world stage.”

Wimbledon to reassess media operations

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton has confirmed the Grand Slam is looking at ways to improve its media operations. The reassessment comes after the withdrawal of Naomi Osaka from the French Open last month.

"We have started a consultation," Bolton told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme. "Of course, that consultation needs to include not just the players, but the media and all of those engaged in that space. We are always striving to do things better."

Osaka pulled out of the tournament after creating a storm of controversy by refusing to fulfil her media duties. The world number two has not yet confirmed when she will return to the court. Bolton revealed Wimbledon organisers had reached out to Osaka.

"We have spoken to her team in the last few weeks," she said. "So yes, we're certainly remaining engaged with Naomi's team, as we are with all players."

Johanna Konta withdraws from WTA tournament

In more tennis news, Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the upcoming WTA tournament in Eastbourne as a precautionary measure.

The British number one has struggled with knee problems in the past and wishes to prevent another injury before Wimbledon starts at the end of this month. Konta is currently in a rich vein of form, winning the Nottingham Open last week.

A stellar line-up for the event in Eastbourne still remains. World number four Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed, while Sofia Kenin, Bianca Andreescu and Iga Świątek are also set to feature.

Bunny Shaw signs for Manchester City

Jamaican striker Khadija Shaw has signed for Manchester City on a three-year deal. Nicknamed “Bunny”, the 24-year-old is moving from French club Bordeaux, where she scored 24 times in 21 appearances last season.

Shaw is also Jamaica’s all-time leading goalscorer with an impressive 42 goals in 30 appearances.

“It feels amazing to be a Manchester City player. I chose this Club because I want to be a part of the environment, the culture and to play for this amazing team,” Shaw said.

“I want to be tested and there is so much experience in the team here, so I know I will learn a lot from everybody around me. I grew up as a City fan, and I even have some family members who live in Manchester – when I told them about my move, they were so happy and excited.”

Megan Rapinoe joins Victoria’s Secret rebrand

US footballer Megan Rapinoe is among seven high-achieving women to sign up to VS Collective, a key part of the Victoria’s Secret rebrand.

Having come under increasing scrutiny for its practices, Victoria’s Secret announced it would go under a comprehensive rebrand and reestablish itself as a leading global “advocate” for female empowerment. The VS Collective will focus on advising the brand, appearing in marketing material, and sharing their respective stories in a new podcast.



Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup winner and recipient of the 2019 Ballon d'Or Féminin, joins actress Priyanka Chopra, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, trans model Valentina Sampaio, model and South Sudanese refugee Adut Akech, photographer Amanda de Cadenet, and model and advocate Paloma Essler in the VS Collective.

