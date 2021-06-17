Sheffield United transfer news: Blades facing battle to keep Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal eye swoop

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the dust having now settled from what was a disastrous 2020/21 campaign, Sheffield United have already started to prepare for their return to the Championship.

The Blades opted to part ways with Phil Jagielka, Simon Moore, Jon Lundstram and Jack Rodwell earlier this month whilst Ethan Ampadu has returned to Chelsea following the expiry of his loan deal.

Tasked with assembling a squad which is capable of achieving a relative amount of success in the second-tier, it will be intriguing to see what approach Slavisa Jokanovic takes when it comes to recruitment this summer.

Whilst the Blades manager will be tempted to splash the cash on players, the amount of money made available to him may depend on whether the club are willing to sell one of their prized assets.

According to The Sun, United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has emerged as a shock target for Arsenal who are set to wave goodbye to Matthew Ryan later this month when he returns to his parent-club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Currently short on options in this particular position, it is understood that the Gunners will have to meet the Blades' £20m valuation in order to seal a deal for the 23-year-old.

Since joining United last year following a stint at AFC Bournemouth, Ramsdale has emerged as the club's first-choice shot-stopper.

Whilst he was unable to prevent his side from suffering relegation from the Premier League, the keeper did feature on 42 occasions in all competitions during the previous campaign.

Although Ramsdale will be guaranteed regular first-team football if he decides to stay at Bramall Lane this summer, he could be tempted be to stay in the top-flight by securing a move to Arsenal in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having spent £18.5m to secure the services of Ramsdale, the Blades would have been hoping that the keeper would justify this fee by delivering the goods on a consistent basis last season.

However, the shot-stopper only managed to illustrate glimpses of his talent as he averaged a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.55 in the top-flight.

Whereas Ramsdale may end up being a key player for United in a lower division, it could be argued that they may find it more beneficial to cash in on him this summer.

Providing that Arsenal do indeed decide to submit a sizeable bid for the keeper, Jokanovic may be able to use the money gained from Ramsdale's sale to build a team that is capable of challenging for promotion next year.

