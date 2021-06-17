Kevin De Bruyne wasted no time at all when it came to making his impact at Euro 2020.

De Bruyne returns for Belgium

The Manchester City midfielder has been slowly returning to fitness after picking up an injury during the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea in May.

As such, he was forced to watch his teammates secure a 3-0 victory over Russia - which saw Romelu Lukaku bag an impressive brace - in their opening game from the sidelines.

However, De Bruyne made his long-awaited return for the Red Devils by coming off the bench at half-time in a clash with Denmark that will forever be dedicated to Christian Eriksen.

De Bruyne provides stunning assist

Belgium found themselves trailing 1-0 when De Bruyne was introduced to the action with Yussuf Poulsen having fired the Danes into the lead within two minutes at the Parken Stadium.

But it was the genius of De Bruyne that brought about an equaliser for the number-one ranked team in the world, showing unbelievable composure to carve out an assist for Thorgan Hazard.

In fact, De Bruyne was so nerveless before playing the game-changing pass that it actually fooled two Denmark players to the point they were sat down on the pitch. Check it out:

De Bruyne finds the net

However, the De Bruyne brilliance didn't end there because he was soon joined by a little-known player called Eden Hazard - ever heard of him? - with whom he combined to put Belgium 2-1 up.

After yet another stunning team move from Belgium around the opposition penalty area, De Bruyne ruthlessly fired the ball past Kasper Schmeichel with a first-time strike on his left foot. Take a look:

Galactic football. It really is a work of art.

De Bruyne: Game-changer for Belgium

There's no escaping the fact that De Bruyne is right up there when it comes to the best players in the world and that Belgium are much stronger when they have him firing on all cylinders.

Many fans are of the opinion that Euro 2020 is something of a last chance saloon for Belgium and their 'Golden Generation', so the return of De Bruyne is a humongous boost for their hopes.

And if the City star's impact in the Denmark game is anything to go by, then Europe's top nations better strap themselves in for a serious test if ever they lock horns with Belgium this summer.

