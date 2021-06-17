Leeds United news: Fabrizio Romano drops big update on Marcelo Bielsa's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is close to signing a new contract to remain at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What did Romano say about Bielsa?

It was reported last month that Bielsa had agreed to extend his stay at Leeds, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the month.

Romano has now confirmed that it is only a matter of time before Bielsa officially commits his future to the club.

During the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast, Romano stated: "Bielsa is going to sign the contract in the next days - he is staying at Leeds. And, if we don’t have any big surprise, Bielsa is staying."

What is Bielsa's win rate at Leeds?

The 65-year-old has been in charge at Leeds for the last three seasons, and has done a fantastic job during that period.

After narrowly missing out on promotion from the Championship in their first season under Bielsa, Leeds made no mistake the second time around as they won the title in 2019/20. They then followed that up by finishing inside the top half in the Premier League this term, playing an exciting brand of football along the way.

Of his 140 matches at the helm, Bielsa has overseen 74 victories, giving him a win rate of 53%.

Is there still a chance that he could leave Leeds?

It seems unlikely, but you can never say never with Bielsa.

Back in 2016, Bielsa was appointed Lazio manager, but he walked away from the club just two days later without managing a single game at the club.

This shows that he does have a track record for changing his mind at short notice, so there remains a small chance that he could decide against signing a new contract at Leeds.

Can Bielsa take Leeds into Europe next season?

That might be the next step for this Leeds side.

The team only missed out on European football by three points this year, so they are not far off achieving this target already.

Leeds' majority owner Andrea Radrizzani has made it clear that he wants the club to be back in Europe in the coming years, and the 2020/21 season indicated that this is a realistic aim.

It has been 20 years since Leeds were competing in a Champions League semi-final, but they certainly seem to be on the right track under Bielsa, and if his future can be sorted soon, then the Argentine may be the right man to put the side back into the European spotlight.

