Dan Hooker says he wants a piece of Nate Diaz and has invited the Stockton fighter to face him in his next UFC fight.

Despite defeat to Michael Chandler, Hooker has refused to let this latest setback dampen his spirits, and has already set his sights on taking on Diaz who hasn't won a UFC fight since 2019.

The 36-year-old American superstar is reportedly interested in a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor following his loss to Leon Edwards on Saturday night at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

But Hooker says if Diaz wants to fight McGregor again, he'll have to come through him first.

Both fighters are known for their aggressive come-forward style, and Hooker has promised maximum violence in what would be an all-action slugfest.

“It’s just an exciting fight, that’s a guy people want to see,” Hooker said to Sportskeeda. “I think he knows the kind of fight that I’ll bring to the table.

"I’m not gonna come out there and - he knows the kind of fight I’m gonna bring to the table.

“I’m one of the guys that would definitely do that fight justice. We’ll meet in the center of the cage and throw down and may the best man win.”

Hooker also revealed that he already has a return date in mind, specifically the UFC 266 pay-per-view on September 5, which will feature a light-heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixiera as the main event.

His City Kickboxing teammate Alexander Volkanovski is also expected to defend his UFC featherweight title against Brian Ortega on the same card.

“I’ve set a date,” he added. “I’ve talked with the UFC, I tried to get on that card so I tried to throw my name in the hat for that card as soon as I knew about that card.

"They told me no one was free, no one was unmatched or injured.

"So I’ll come back with this date, September 5. Volkanovski-[Brian] Ortega is on that card, my team will be ready to go again so I’m jumping on that card."

However, Hooker doesn't care about who he fights either way, as he insists that all he wants to do is get back inside the cage.

He continued: “I’ve set a date, that’s my date.

"[Nate] said he wants to go in three or four months, well there’s three months. If he wants it, we can get it.

"I’m not waiting around for anyone on that date. I don’t pick my fights. I’m fighting on that date and I do not care who.”

