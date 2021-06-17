Derby County transfer news: Update emerges regarding Jack Marriott's future amid Hull City interest

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following a dreadful 2020/21 season which culminated in his side narrowly avoiding relegation to the third-tier of English football, Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has already decided to make some alterations to his squad ahead of next season.

The 35-year-old opted to release five senior players earlier this week and is currently trying to persuade the likes of Andre Wisdom and Martyn Waghorn to stay at Pride Park.

Meanwhile, Jack Marriott's future at Derby is also uncertain as the club released a statement earlier this week which revealed that the Football League decided to withdraw the registration of a new contract last December.

Instead of extending his stay with the Rams until 2022, the forward could now potentially leave later this summer when his current deal expires.

After featuring in the opening four league fixtures of the previous campaign for Derby, Marriott was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday in October.

During his time at Hillsborough, the forward was limited to 13 appearances as he struggled to maintain his fitness.

Left out of Wednesday's match-day squad for their final 10 games of the season, Marriott was forced to watch on as Darren Moore's side suffered relegation after being held to a 3-3 draw by his parent-club.

In a fresh update concerning his future, it has now been revealed that the forward could be closing in on a move to Hull City who are set to feature in the Championship later this year after recently securing promotion from League One.

According to the Hull Daily Mail, the Tigers are currently in talks with Marriott over a move to the KCOM Stadium.

It is understood that the forward is not expected to feature in Rooney's plans going forward and thus will be free to find a new club this summer.

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst there is no doubting Marriott's talent, he has struggled to deliver the goods at Championship level on a consistent basis in recent years.

Since joining Derby in 2018 for a fee believed to be in the region of £3m, the forward has only managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions despite making 86 appearances for the club.

Particularly poor during the previous campaign, Marriott failed to score a single goal during his spell with Wednesday as he averaged a dismal WhoScored match rating of 6.02.

With there being no guarantee that he will be able to avoid injury next season, it could turn out to be the right decision by Derby to part ways with him this summer.

For Marriott's sake, he will be hoping that a move to Hull will give him the opportunity to kick-start his career following a difficult stint at Pride Park.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News