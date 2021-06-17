Aston Villa Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about the club's 2020/21 campaign?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship on the final day of the 2019/20 season, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Aston Villa would fare in the Premier League during the previous campaign.

Dean Smith opted to bolster his squad ahead of the season by drafting in the likes of Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins who both went on to feature on a regular basis in the top-flight.

A stunning start to the year resulted in Villa winning their opening four league fixtures as they swept aside Sheffield United, Fulham, Liverpool and Leicester City.

The club's display against Jurgen Klopp's side was particularly impressive as they secured an incredible 7-2 victory at Villa Park.

A key reason behind Villa's renaissance, Jack Grealish played a major role in helping the club seal a respectable 11th place finish in the Premier League by providing 18 direct goal contributions in 26 appearances.

It could be argued that Smith's side may have potentially secured European football for the upcoming campaign if it wasn't for the England international's shin injury as they only won three of the 12 league games that he missed.

Providing that Villa are able to keep Grealish at the club this summer, there is no reason why they cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the top-flight next year.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of the club's 2020/21 campaign.

How many games did Villa win in the Premier League? Who knocked the club out of the FA Cup last season?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Villa fans!

1 of 15 Which of the following Aston Villa players didn't score in the club's 7-2 victory over Liverpool last season? Ollie Watkins Jack Grealish Ross Barkley Douglas Luiz

News Now - Sport News