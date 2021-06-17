Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool 'pursuing' German international and 'have contacted agent'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are pursuing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus and are in touch with his agent.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Florian Neuhaus?

Christian Falk claimed that Liverpool are still interested in Gladbach's Neuhaus and the Reds have made contact for the 24-year-old.

However, the journalist suggested that there have been no concrete negotiations as of yet regarding the box-to-box all-rounder.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Neuhaus?

Italian journalist Romano claims that Liverpool are pursuing Gladbach midfielder Neuhaus, but warned that negotiations may not be a quick process.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Neuhaus from Borussia Monchengladbach, it is true there are a lot of rumours about him from Germany.

“It is true that they are pursuing the player, they are in touch with the agent but it’s not advanced yet between clubs. Borussia are still waiting to see what Liverpool want to do. But my feeling is that it is not a quick negotiation now, they need to wait a bit for Neuhaus."

How does Neuhaus compare to Gini Wijnaldum?

Last week it was announced that Wijnaldum will join Paris Saint-Germain this summer upon the expiry of his contract at Anfield. Romano suggests that Liverpool are looking to replace him, but only if the right option becomes available.

Romano said, “Looking at the midfield, Wijnaldum is going to Paris Saint-Germain as we know so they are looking for a new midfielder only if they have a good opportunity."

Availability was arguably Wijnaldum's most important asset for Liverpool as he featured in every Premier League game last term. Neuhaus is similar in that respect as he made 33 Bundesliga appearances.

The Dutchman scored two league goals last season, the most of any Liverpool midfielder, which highlights a lack of goals from central areas. Neuhaus netted five Bundesliga goals and registered six assists in the 2020/21 Bundesliga campaign.

The German's goal contributions from the middle of the park could be a key asset for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Is Neuhaus the right fit for Klopp?

At just 24 years old, the 6 foot Germany international already has bundles of experience. He is currently with his national side at the European Championships, which suggests Joachim Low rates him very highly considering the other quality midfield options at his disposal.

Neuhaus' versatility would be a big plus for Klopp as, similarly to Wijnaldum, the German has frequently played as both a defensive and central midfielder throughout the previous season.

His addition could encourage Klopp to switch formation from his traditional 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1 setup.

This would allow the Liverpool boss to fit his attacking quartet of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota into the side, whilst having a solid defensive pairing in midfield with Neuhaus and Fabinho.

