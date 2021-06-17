Harry Kane: Fabrizio Romano expecting transfer development in 'next hours or days'

Fabrizio Romano has said that he expects there to be an update on the future of Tottenham striker Harry Kane soon, as the forward continues to be linked with a move to Manchester City.

What has Romano said about Kane's future?

The 27-year-old forward told Tottenham last month that he wants to leave the club, and City appear to be one of the frontrunners to land his signature.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano confirmed that City are very keen on signing Kane, and claimed that there could be a development in the transfer saga in the near future.

Romano said: “The feeling around Harry Kane is still the same. Tottenham are changing a lot of things at the club, on the bench, and many things, manager, director. But, the situation for Harry Kane is still the same.

“The player wants to play Champions League football and Manchester City are really pushing for him. Manchester City are really going to insist for Harry Kane. I think there will be some update in the next hours or days about this situation because Manchester City want Harry Kane but we have to respect Tottenham’s position, and Tottenham at the moment are still saying: ‘no, the player is not leaving. We want a crazy bid or the player is staying.’

“So, that’s why it’s not an easy negotiation as I always said, but Manchester City are really intending to push for Harry Kane.”

Will City have to wait until after the Euros to make their move for Kane?

Not necessarily.

Kane is currently captaining England at the European Championships, so this could make things difficult for City to step up their interest in the attacker.

However, other major deals have occurred in the lead-up to the tournament and during the championships themselves, with Georginio Wijnaldum joining PSG, and Gianluigi Donnarumma set to undergo his medical with the French side next Monday.

This suggests that City could be able to make their move for Kane before the tournament ends next month.

Could Kane be convinced to stay at Spurs?

Following recent developments at the club, there may now be a better chance that Kane agrees to stay.

Spurs have recently appointed Fabio Paratici as their new managing director, and he appears to be already getting straight to work to improve the squad ahead of next season.

Having previously been at Juventus, Paratici is used to competing with Europe's best, and if he can convince Kane that he can take Tottenham in the right direction quickly then the Spurs man may decide that it is worth sticking around in north London after all.

Do City really need Kane?

There is an argument that they don't, given that Pep Guardiola's side just ran away with the league in 2020/21, finishing 12 points clear of Manchester United. Using a 'false nine' for the majority of the second half of the season seemed to work well for the Spanish coach.

However, City's defeat in the Champions League final to Chelsea did indicate that they could do with having a focal point to their attack moving forwards.

City had just one shot on target in the whole game as they slipped to a disappointing loss. Perhaps things would have been different if they had Kane in their ranks.

With 166 Premier League goals to his name, Kane has proved that he is a prolific goalscorer over the years, and if he did join City, he could be the final piece of the puzzle that could drive them to European glory next year.

