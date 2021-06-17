Man United transfer latest: Fabrizio Romano delivers fresh Jadon Sancho update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Fabrizio Romano, all parties involved in Manchester United's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho are confident of agreeing a deal this summer.

Football Terrace LATEST with Pete O'Rourke: Man United get wires crossed over Kieran Trippier!

What's the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

Romano claims that United have had personal terms and agent fees agreed for Sancho since last week.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "As I’ve said many times, personal terms are agreed since one week, so personal terms are OK and this is not new. Also agent fees are agreed, no problem with agents, no problem with the player."

The journalist also reiterated that Dortmund want €95m (£81.2m) for Sancho.

He said, "It's now just the negotiation with Borussia Dortmund, they want €95m. Manchester United know that they can't sign Sancho for €70m (£59.9m) so it's normal negotiations, they are talking."

What has Fabrizio Romano said about all parties in United's Sancho negotiations?

Romano reveals that all parties involved in negotiations for the Sancho deal are confident and optimistic that an agreement can be reached.

The Italian journalist said, "If Sancho will join Manchester United, it's going to be a quick negotiation. So a matter of weeks. The second thing is that all parties involved in the negotiation are confident to do a deal this summer. Now it's up to Manchester United to pay.

"This time from Dortmund, from the player and Manchester United, they are optimistic and confident. It's time to reach an agreement on the payment structure, on the add-ons and the final fee."

Where else should United improve their squad?

The Red Devils should be in the market for a new defensive midfielder this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rarely played with one holding player this season, which suggests he doesn't trust Scott McTominay or Fred to undertake the role individually.

In an interview with The Football Terrace, journalist Dean Jones revealed that West Ham's Declan Rice is a target for United and they have been given assurances that he would be comfortable leaving London.

Rice earned his first start in a major tournament for England last week as he featured in the Three Lions' 1-0 win against Croatia.

The 22-year-old played as the deepest midfielder for Gareth Southgate, which could be similar to the way Solskjaer uses him in the middle of the park if he were to sign for United.

Which players could Sancho's arrival impact most?

Sancho's arrival at Old Trafford could have a knock on effect for several of United's current stars.

Mason Greenwood had played the majority of this season from the right flank, however upon Sancho's arrival he could play more centrally. The 19-year-old has the natural finishing ability to play up front and may therefore end up serving as Edinson Cavani's deputy rather than a wide man.

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

Amad Diallo would have been keen to get more game time in the 2021/22 campaign, however the potential arrival of Sancho could throw a spanner in the works for the young winger. He may have limited opportunities and as a result a loan move next season could be beneficial for both parties.

Cavani would also have a new supply line if the Dortmund winger joined, therefore we could see an increase on his goal tally next term after netting ten league goals this season.

News Now - Sport News