Neymar took another step towards beating Pele’s goalscoring record for Brazil as he netted his 68th career goal for the Selecao in a 4-0 win over Peru in Copa America.

It means the Paris Saint-Germain superstar is now just nine behind Pele’s tally.

The 29-year-old’s record of 68 goals in 107 is nothing short of incredible and it seems it’s only just starting to sink in for the Brazilian.

In an emotional interview after the win, Neymar spoke of his pride in representing his country.

"It's moving for me [to approach Pele], I've been through a lot these last two years," Neymar said.

"These [goal] numbers are nothing more than my joy of playing for Brazil, representing my country, my family. We're all going through a very atypical moment, a very hard moment in Brazil and elsewhere.

"To be a role model for someone, to make people happy, it gives me joy. I love the story that I'm writing here, I want my family and friends to be proud. I hope everyone who loves this game are proud of me, because these numbers don't really mean anything, only the pride of representing Brazil."

But it wasn’t his 68th Brazilian goal that we want to focus on. It was his incredible skill and dribble towards the end of the match.

Neymar reached up his sleeve and pulled out every trick in the book as he kept the ball away from three Peruvians before being fouled.

It was an absolute joy to watch. There aren’t too many players like Neymar these days, who want to entertain the fans with their skills. That’s why Neymar will always be one of the best players to watch.

Take a look:

This was the reaction from fans around the world:

Following Neymar’s emotional interview, Pele himself actually responded with an Instagram.

He wrote: "Every time I see this boy, he is smiling," wrote Pele. "It's impossible not to smile back. It is contagious.

"I, like all Brazilians, am always happy when I see him playing. Today, he took another step towards my goalscoring record for the Selecao. And I'm rooting for him to get there, with the same joy I've had since I saw him play for the first time."

