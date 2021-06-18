Steven Gerrard is part of the furniture when it comes to British football.

Steven Gerrard and Jason Cundy

The legendary midfielder is not only a Liverpool and England icon, but he has also gained admirers north of the border by guiding Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade.

As such, Gerrard is one of the most recognisable people in the country when it comes to the beautiful game and a coup for any journalist lucky enough to secure an interview with him.

And one such reporter who was excited about getting that very opportunity was Jason Cundy who played for the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth across his own career.

Cundy's fake Gerrard interview

However, football fans will now be most familiar with Cundy when it comes to his work on radio station talkSPORT for whom he often presents alongside Andy Goldstein.

With appearances on shows like The Sports Bar and Goldstein's Sports Bar, there's no denying that Cundy is a revered and experienced broadcaster.

But even a seasoned road presenter like himself was feeling the pressure this week when he thought that an interview with the aforementioned Gerrard was evolving into a complete disaster.

In actual fact, talkSPORT had conspired with MansionBet and impressionist Darren Farley - who does an uncanny rendition of Gerrard - to pull off a hilarious prank that had Cundy sweating.

Cundy hilariously pranked

With the ruse that Cundy would be interviewing Gerrard over Zoom, it was feigned as though the Liverpool legend's camera wasn't working, allowing Farley to work his magic with an impression.

From that point onwards, Farley was given instructions from Goldstein to ensure that the interview was a living hell for Cundy and the five minutes that transpired with nothing short of side-splitting.

That might sound over the top, but with the video having amassed almost 3,000 retweets and 15,000 'likes' at the time of writing, we like to think we're not alone in finding it an absolute hoot.

So, just trust us on this and have a whale of time by watching the prank in all its glory down below:

Incredible scenes. Cundy's reaction when he finds out it wasn't Gerrard all along is pure gold.

The penny drops for Cundy

To be fair to Cundy, he handled the situation with brilliant humour considering he was under the illusion that Gerrard was wrongly calling him 'James' and insulting the size of his head at points.

It must have crossed his mind at some point that he might have been fooled, but you've got to credit Farley for putting on such a good impression that he never fulled convinced himself it was a prank.

And it all came together for a fantastic joke at the end of which Cundy could reassure himself that he hadn't struck up the most random of feuds with one of the greatest footballers of all time.

He has, however, taken centre stage in one of the greatest videos of 2021 during which he happens to get an absolute battering. Ah well, Jason - you win some, you lose some, I guess.

