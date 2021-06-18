Tottenham's next manager: David Ornstein reveals big development at Spurs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Tottenham will not appoint Gennaro Gattuso as their next manager, despite talks breaking down with Paulo Fonseca.

What's the latest news involving Tottenham's manager search?

The Athletic claim that Spurs' managerial search is set to rumble on, with the club opting against appointing Gattuso.

Reports emerged that Gattuso had remarkably left Fiorentina after just 23 days in charge and conversations then took place between Spurs' board and the Italian boss.

The report suggests that the club faced backlash online regarding the potential appointment of the former AC Milan manager and the hashtag #NoToGattuso was trending in the UK last night.

Why did the Paulo Fonseca deal break down?

According to The Guardian, Fonseca had verbally agreed to sign for Tottenham, however the deal collapsed due to issues relating to tax that the Portuguese manager became aware of 48 hours before the move broke down.

The report suggests that newly appointed director of football Fabio Paratici had made Fonseca his main choice, however as talks have broken down it remains to be seen where the north London club go from here.

What has Levy said about Tottenham's manager search?

As per the Athletic, at the end of the season Levy told supporters that the board have, “lost sight of some key priorities and what’s truly in our DNA”.

Levy said, “We are acutely aware of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great club and return to playing football with the style for which we are known — free-flowing, attacking and entertaining — while continuing to embrace our desire to see young players flourish from our academy alongside experienced talent.”

Where do Spurs look next?

Two months on from Jose Mourinho's sacking and Spurs still remain without a manager. It has been shambolic to say the least from Tottenham's board and they will surely be desperate to conclude their search for a new boss as soon as possible. But, who could they look at next?

Last month Football Insider reported that Scott Parker had emerged as the leading contender for the Spurs managerial vacancy as the Fulham manager is well regarded by Tottenham's board.

Reports in recent days from The Telegraph suggested that the English manager is set to leave Fulham later this week following the club's relegation last season.

The 40-year-old boss could be a solid appointment for Spurs and having played for Tottenham in the past, he understands the culture around the club.

Levy will surely be desperate to make an appointment soon, and as Parker has become available it could make sense to sign him and plan for the season ahead.

