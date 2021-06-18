Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Deontay Wilder might be deep in preparation for his trilogy fight next month against Tyson Fury, but the American knockout artist has still found time to take a verbal shot at another of his British rivals.

Before losing the title to Tyson Fury last February, 'The Bronze Bomber' reigned as WBC heavyweight champion for a total of 1,862 days. For much of that time, Dillian Whyte was the mandatory challenger for the belt.

However, due to a number of contractual and political issues, 'The Body Snatcher' never received his rightful crack at Wilder, despite many attempts from Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn to make the fight a reality.

Understandably, the always-outspoken Whyte was far from happy about the situation, repeatedly accusing Wilder of ducking him. The situation became a moot point when Whyte lost his position as mandatory challenger after being knocked out by Alexander Povetkin last August.

However, having gained revenge over Povetkin earlier this year, the 33-year-old now finds himself back in title contention. Wilder was asked about Whyte during a recent interview with Sky Sports - and the former champion did not hold back.

"He ain't nothing but s*** to my toilet paper - that I flushed a year ago. But let him keep fighting. Keep going, mate. Soon we shall see each other once more… He is the scum between my toes," stated Wilder, who clearly still has his eyes on a future showdown with Whyte.

The British broadcaster gave Whyte a chance to respond and, true to form, Dillian had plenty to say.

"He just talks s*** the whole time," blasted Whyte. "When you ask him a question that he can't answer, because he's not smart or eloquent enough, he just spins a web of talking s*** to distract from the fact he's a w***** basically."

Time has obviously not lessened the bad feeling between Wilder and Whyte.

However, the American already has his next fight set - as he meets Tyson Fury for a third time on July 24 in Las Vegas, intent on reclaiming the WBC crown.

Whyte, though, has no confidence in Wilder's ability to get the job done, predicting that the 35-year-old will lose to Fury - and then retire.

"It's a shame Tyson Fury is going to beat him again and then I won't get to fight him… He'll probably just blame his wife, or his kids, or his dog, or his cat. He should just accept reality - he's a pathetic, fragile, fraud clown."

This latest heated exchange between the duo should perhaps come as no shock given that the pinned post on Whyte's Twitter account is one from shortly after Wilder lost his championship last year.

Directly tagging Wilder in the tweet, Whyte gloated: "There you go, no surprise you lying coward," following the American's seventh-round stoppage defeat to 'The Gypsy King'.

At times in the sport of boxing, bad blood between two fighters can be exaggerated for the purposes of selling tickets and pay-per-views. In the case of Wilder and Whyte, though, the feud appears very much legitimate.

Time will tell if we ever get to see the two men square off in the ring. However, should it happen, the fight will be a must-see event.

