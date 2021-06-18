England could book their place in the last-16 of Euro 2020 with victory over old enemy Scotland at Wembley on Friday evening.

Gareth Southgate’s side beat Croatia in their opener last Sunday and remain one of the favourites to win the tournament.

As for Scotland, they need a result having lost 2-0 against the Czech Republic in their first match.

On paper, England should ease to victory. But given the occasion and the rivalry, there’s reasons for England fans to be a little apprehensive.

Despite the strong start to their campaign, it seems Gareth Southgate is likely to make some changes.

A lot was made of Southgate’s selections against Croatia - especially in the full-back position.

At right-back, he opted for Kyle Walker over Reece James, while Kieran Trippier was chosen at left-back despite both Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell having impressive seasons.

But the manager looks set to play two different full-backs against the Scots.

According to the Telegraph, both James and Shaw are set to replace Walker and Trippier on Friday evening.

In his pre-match press conference, Southgate hinted that different opposition may mean different personnel.

“Definitely, every opponent plays in a different style and tactically has a different approach,” said Southgate. “Scotland for the majority of their games have played with a back three and of course they may change, but you are preparing with that in mind.

“And the spaces with the ball are different as well, so that is always the balance of we’ve got a good squad. We want to involve people in the tournament, we’ve got to show trust in them. But also when you’ve had a win there is something about rewarding players for that achievement and keeping continuity and those are the decisions I’ve got to make ahead of the game.”

The Big Fat Euro 2020 Quiz

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

So, with James and Shaw involved from the start, how will England line up against Scotland?

Well, let’s take a look at their likely line-up:

England's likely XI vs Scotland

Despite Harry Maguire’s return to fitness and his apparent inclusion in the squad, he’s set to remain on the bench following Tyrone Mings’ promising performance vs Croatia.

In midfield, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips are also undroppable with Mason Mount’s position probably most at risk. However, we believe Southgate will keep faith with the Chelsea man.

The only other change we think will come in attack.

Phil Foden produced a good performance against the Croats but Southgate may want to freshen things up with the inclusion of Jack Grealish.

News Now - Sport News