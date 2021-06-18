Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: How Can I Watch The Fight?

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will be fighting each other in September and we can provide you with all the information you need in regards to where you can watch the fight.

Boxing fans were fuming when Joshua vs Tyson Fury was postponed, but the boxing federation have somewhat made up for it by setting up AJ to fight the undefeated Ukranian.

Being undefeated is a statistic Joshua probably wishes he still has, but his loss to Andy Ruiz JR meant that he would not keep his streak of wins.

Despite this loss, the Brit now has the four belts back, and even though fighting Fury would have meant one heavyweight boxer had all of the main belts, the fight against Usyk is still huge. If Joshua loses, then he will miss his chance of being able to battle for five belts for a long time.

How can I watch the Joshua vs Usyk fight?

Many fans will obviously be wanting to watch the fight, and there will be far too big a demand for live tickets for the event.

Therefore, a lot more will be watching from home, and they can easily do this due to the fact that it will be available to watch on Pay-per-view.

The bout, which is happening in September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, will be on Sky Sports Box Office.

The price for it is not confirmed, but it should be around the typical price of one of these fights held on Sky Sports Box Office- £24.95.

A lot of the excitement will be slowly building and will definitely be speeding up as we get into the summer and it is definitely a big fight for fans to get watching.

