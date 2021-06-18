Rafael Benitez is 'not bothered' about how Liverpool fans might react if he becomes Everton manager, GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal.

What's the latest Everton news?

Benitez, who is also the former manager of Chelsea, has been keen to return to the Premier League since leaving his position as manager of Chinese Super League club Dalian Professional by mutual consent in January.

Recent reports have revealed that the Toffees are close to appointing the Spaniard as their new manager to replace the recently-departed Carlo Ancelotti, much to the chagrin of many Liverpool supporters.

GIVEMESPORT confirmed a Thursday report by EUROSPORT with a source who has knowledge of the situation. However, it seems Benitez is unconcerned by any negative reactions ahead of a possible move to Goodison Park.

The source said: "Benitez has had three sets of talks with Everton but there are a few sticking points.

"He's a leading contender but they need to find a way of convincing him that the club has ambitions and funds.

"I spoke to him last week and basically he said he is very interested.

"He's not bothered about the reaction from Liverpool fans due to the backlash he received at Chelsea.

"He was hoping to return to Newcastle but doesn't want to wait.

"Newcastle's new ownership group are desperate to get him. They keep calling him but with no guarantee they are going to take over."

Where else has he been linked?

The former Liverpool manager has also been linked to the likes of Celtic, Newcastle and Tottenham but it's unlikely these rumours will amount to anything concrete, having rejected the chance to replace Neil Lennon in January.

At this stage of his career, the 61-year-old wants to build a dynasty à la Fergie, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to find a club who can provide him with the right tools for the job.

What has Rafael Benitez said about his future?

Speaking to Sky Sports back in May, Benitez said he was keen to return to the Premier League and doesn't have much interest in managing overseas as he wants to spend time with his family.

"I moved to China because there were no top sides here, so I needed to keep competing and doing my job," he said.

"But at the moment I'm quite keen to stay in England, in Liverpool. I'm watching every Premier League game and sometimes Championship games so that I'm always ready.

"The priority is England, the Premier League, my family is here and I like the style of football here. I will try to be ready here.

"I am watching the Serie A because it is a good league for me but there, in France, in Germany, in Portugal, I don't see too many options in these countries to have a project where you can develop players and make the team more competitive."

