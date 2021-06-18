No More Heroes 3: What Is The Release Date?

No More Heroes 3 is on the way and the gaming community are thoroughly excited to find out when the game will be released.

The action game, which involves a fair amount of violence, is a big hit and the franchise is very popular.

It is only available on the Nintendo Switch and a lot was revealed around the gameplay at the recent E3 event.

We have all the information surrounding the game and its release, and more can be found out in the link down below.

When will No More Heroes 3 be released?

Despite Nintendo revealing a lot about the action adventure game at the E3 event, they didn’t give gaming fans what they wanted- an exact release date.

However, what we do know is that the game will be available for all Nintendo Switch players by the end of 2021. For now players can only get sneak peaks and teasers in regards to its release.

Despite not knowing the date of the game coming out, it is good to see that it will be out by the end of the year, and this means fans do not have to wait too long to get their hands on it.

It has been over 11 years since the predecessor to No More Heroes 3- No More Heroes 2 Desperate Struggle - was released, so fans can wait a couple more months for the release of the new game.

Desperate Struggle was a big hit, with 93% of google users enjoying the game. This means No More Heroes 3 has a little bit of pressure to live up to its expectations, but there seems to be no doubt that they will do just that.

