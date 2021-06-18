Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has taken to Twitter to deliver a message that obviously concerns all the speculation around him that has built up once again this week around his potential Silver Arrows exit.

The Finn has had a tough year so far with two pointless races recorded in the last two rounds, with the Monaco Grand Prix seeing him having to retire from second before he ran around in midfield and could not get the performance he needed at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Indeed, heading to the French Grand Prix this weekend, we now see fresh rumours that he is set to be replaced by George Russell at Mercedes - something we've seen a lot of before - and once again the drivers are naturally being asked about their futures with both seeing their contracts at their current teams expire at the end of this current campaign.

Bottas, though, is clearly in no mood for conjecture with a two-word kick-off on Twitter saying 'Enough talking' before the rest of his pre-weekend message as he gears up for what he hopes will be a big response in France:

Mercedes have been hugely dominant at Circuit Paul Ricard since the track was added to the calendar and, with recent weeks in mind, they'll be desperate to see if they remain the top dogs around the French circuit.

