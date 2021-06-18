Euro 2020 is in full swing now with day seven providing us with some electrifying action across three different games.

Kevin De Bruyne announced his return to action with a monstrous bang, Ukraine overcame a spirited North Macedonia side and the Netherlands eased past Austria in the evening kick-off.

All in all, it was one of the most action packed days yet, both on and off the field.

So, with that in mind, here are five things you may have missed:

1. John McGinn's cheeky Coca-Cola dig

Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub has bizarrely become the biggest news of the championships as players and coaches alike continue to jump on the bandwagon.

Now, Scotland's John McGinn has joined the cola craze after a cheeky comment during a press conference at Scotland's training base.

Sitting down to answer questions from the media, McGinn noticed there were no bottles of the fizzy phenomena in front of him.

"Nae coke?", he remarked before slapping on the cheekiest smile you ever did see.

Well played, John.

2. Denmark fan banner for Christian Eriksen

The Danes played their first game since Christian Eriksen's harrowing on-field cardiac arrest during their clash with Finland.

There was a lot of love on show for the Dane, especially from the near-capacity crowd who unfurled a lovely banner stating their love for their nation's biggest star.

After a massive number 10 shirt was displayed on the field, fans joined in with a banner reading: 'All of Denmark is with you, Christian'.

3. North Macedonia's truly bizarre training routine

North Macedonia crashed out of their first European Championship yesterday but not before they made headlines for other reasons.

Their baffling training exercise, involving up-turned cones and balls left fans wondering what on earth was going on.

Sadly, it didn't seem to help as they succumbed to Ukraine.

4. Memphis Depay interrupts Georginio Wijnaldum interview

Georginio Wijnaldum dropped another midfield masterclass for the Dutch last night as they made light work of a woeful Austrian outfit.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Following the clash, Wijnaldum's interview was interrupted by one of the goalscorer on the night, Memphis Depay, who mumbled something in his captain's ear.

Sadly, it didn't land, with Wijnaldum having to ask the reporter what Depay had said.

When neither was able to discern, it was decided, with a laugh, that he must have been speaking Spanish.

5. Why Kevin De Bruyne didn't celebrate

Speaking in the aftermath of his sparkling performance, De Bruyne confirmed that he didn't celebrate his superb goal out of respect for the Danish fans.

Per France24, De Bruyne said: "Roberto Martinez got me into the game by asking me to create space. I scored but I didn't want to celebrate that goal. I have too much respect for the Danish fans."

Classy stuff.

(Credit: the Football Terrace)

1 of 16 The Ultimate Euro 2004 quiz. Where was the tournament hosted? Portugal Spain Italy Belgium

News Now - Sport News