Man United 'got their wires crossed' with 'really miserly transfer bid' for England star

According to Pete O'Rourke, Manchester United have got their wires crossed in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kieran Trippier?

Sky Sports claim that Man United are interested in signing Atletico defender Kieran Trippier this summer to provide competition for Aaron Wan Bissaka at right-back.

Recent reports from Football Insider suggested that United have already seen a £10m bid knocked back by Atletico, and O'Rourke has given some insight into how exactly that offer came about.

Have Man United made a mistake in their Trippier pursuit?

O'Rourke claims that the Red Devils made a mistake in their Trippier pursuit and bid £10m for the right-back thinking that he had just one year remaining on his contract.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said, "Kieran Trippier appears to be the top target, but this one seems to be running into a few issues right now. They made a really miserly bid for Trippier at the start of this month, I think around £10m to Atletico Madrid and that was never going to get the England international.

"From my understanding I think Manchester United got their wires crossed on this deal a bit, they thought he maybe had a year remaining on his contract at Atletico, thinking they could get him on the cheap, but it appears he's got two years left on his deal at the Spanish club."

The journalist added, "He's got a £40m release clause. If he is to leave then you meet that release clause which works out about £34m and then you can have Kieran Trippier."

Check out what O'Rourke said in full in the video below...

How did Trippier perform in La Liga in 20/21?

The England international was a central part of Atletico's side that won the Spanish title in the 2020/21 La Liga campaign. According to WhoScored, Trippier was the second highest rated player in their squad with a rating of 7.2.

The England international ranked fourth highest in the squad for assists last term with six to his name. He also made more tackles and interceptions per league game than any other Atletico player, with 2.2 and 1.4 respectively.

Is Trippier worth £34m?

Arguably not. Despite a strong season in La Liga where he won the first major trophy of his career, the reported price-tag of £34m is excessive for a player who turns 31 in September.

Man United are indeed short in the right-back position and need to find a suitable backup for Wan Bissaka. Trippier would add strong competition for the spot, however at such a high fee it could be a waste of money as there's no guarantee that he'd start regularly.

The Manchester outfit may be better off looking elsewhere for cheaper and younger alternatives more naturally suited to the role of understudy.

