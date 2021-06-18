F1 2021 Game: New screenshots released ahead of French GP

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

F1 2021 is under a month away from being released to the public and the game's developers have continued to tease the fans even more.

Codemasters will be collaborating with the American gaming giants EA for the first time after they recently bought out the Southam-based organisation for $1.2 billion (£859 million), according to The Verge.

Despite winning a host of awards for previous F1 titles, they will be receiving some support this time around as the series prepares to make a game specifically for next-generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

We got a first look at F1 2021 back in April, with the sound of Devon Butler's voice stealing the headlines at the time. Then at the beginning of June, we saw the first gameplay trailer for the latest title and excitement really started to vamp up - following the recent success of the F1 Esports Series.

Since then, the game's developers have released a number of screenshots, along with new liveries such as Aston Martin and Alpine, to get fans in the mood for more wheel-to-wheel action in the coming months.

As well as this, there are several new features such as Braking Point, MyTeam making a return and split-screen for players to digest, with the ability to have some legendary drivers such as Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher become your teammate.

This all sounds remarkably exciting, and Codemasters have published more content ahead of this weekend's French Grand Prix.

New screenshots

Just under 24 hours before the first Free Practice session got underway at the Circuit Paul Ricard, more screenshots were released of the game.

This time, they show what appears to be a virtual race around the same track in-game, with some crisp graphics on show of the cars and the circuit itself.

If this is not enough to wet your racing appetite, then we are sure there is plenty more stuff to come from Codemasters and EA in the coming weeks.

